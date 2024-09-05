Milan becomes eFootball territory with AC and Inter exclusive partnerships

HQ

While EA Sports FC is unanimously a larger series than that of eFootball, Konami's footballing alternative continues to snag key and major brands and clubs away from EA's option. For the UK's Premier League that includes exclusive deals with Manchester United and Arsenal and in Spain's LaLiga that includes FC Barcelona. Now a couple of big Italian Serie A clubs are joining these ranks too.

Both clubs that call Milan's San Siro Stadium home have signed exclusivity deals with Konami to appear in eFootball. Yep, both AC Milan and Inter Milan will be appearing only in eFootball going forward, while Konami is also attached as both club's training wear partner too.

It's unclear how long this exclusivity deal will last for, but these aren't the only Serie A clubs that are exclusive to eFootball as both Atalanta BC and S.S. Lazio are also tied to Konami.