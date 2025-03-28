Mikey Madison rumoured to be playing a lead role in Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot

HQ

There are a lot of Resident Evil movies available to watch today, but despite even the longevity of Paul W.S. Anderson's series, the live-action theatrical adaptation of Capcom's horror video games have been a bit mediocre both critically and commercially. In the imminent future, someone else will be attempting to make Resident Evil a massive cinematic hit and that person is Zach Cregger. Now, we may know who will take on one of the leading roles in this upcoming project.

World of Reel has now reported that Anora star and Oscar-winner Mikey Madison has been offered one of the two leading roles for the next Resident Evil film, which already has Austin Abrams attached as another star.

Considering Resident Evil's two main female heroes typically are Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield, we'll have to wait to see whether Madison could eventually be the next person to attempt to portray one of these gaming icons on the big screen. There's no mention that the role pertains to either, so perhaps Cregger has a different idea for adapting this series, perhaps with Ada Wong as the leading female star...?

This is also a rumour, so don't take this information as a fact yet.