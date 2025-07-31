Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White in talks to star in The Social Network sequel

The Social Network sequel might have just found its leads in Oscar winner Mikey Madison and Emmy award winner Jeremy Allen White.

Nothing has been closed yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the film is still in the development phase, but it's being considered a priority at Sony and screenwriter of the original film Aaron Sorkin is coming back to direct the sequel.

The Social Network's sequel would be based on a series of articles written by Jeff Horwitz of The Wall Street Journal known as The Facebook Files. Rather than follow the creation of Facebook, the sequel would look at how Meta pointed to its own negative effects of its social media on children and teenagers, how it spread misinformation and prompted the coup attempt on the 6th of January 2021.

Mikey Madison would play Frances Haugen, who took Facebook's information and handed it over to authorities and press, while Jeremy Allen White would play Jeff Horwitz, who brought that information and turned it into a ground-breaking story.