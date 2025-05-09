Mikel Landa suffers serious crash in Giro d'Italia first stage

HQ

Giro d'Italia has started in a dramatic way for Mikel Landa, one of the most well-loved cyclist at the Italian Grand Tour. The veteran cyclist (35), who made his big breakthrough at the Giro 2015, finishing third and winning two stages, suffered a bad fall at the end of the first stage, with just 5 kilometers remaining.

Landa wasn't the only one to fall in a corner during a fast descent. Australian cyclist Jay Vine also fell to the road in the same spot, unable to dodge the fallen bike. However, it was the Basque who got the worst part, falling from a considerable height because of the pavement slope.

Unable to move, he had to be taken out in stretcher, with a cervical collar, and rushed to a hospital. Depending on the seriousness of his injuries, his season might be over. What is almost certain is that Landa, who has a history of bad injuries and particularly in Italy, will miss this Grand Tour right at the beginning.