Mike Ybarra on PS5: "PS5 could have better I/O than PC"

Ex Xbox VP Mike Ybarra who now works for Blizzard says PS5 could be the best thing PC has ever seen.

Rumours are spreading across the internet after a comment from Mike Ybarra on a thread on Twitter claiming that the PS5 could have a better Input/Output than anything PC has ever seen.

For those who are unaware, I/O is the way the entire system will handle its data, hardware features like the new SSD will allow for the I/O to be much faster. The custom SSD is said to be directly connected to the controller and the software will stack giving it the quickest response time.

Speculations are now claiming that Blizzard might have there hands on a dev kit and have experienced this new faster model for themselves. According to the leaked specs of the Xbox Series X, claims are that the new PS5 could be almost 2xs the speed, this would be significantly faster and build a massive gap between the two rivals.

What do you think of these rumours? Are you excited for the next-gen machines?

