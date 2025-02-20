Mike Waltz urges Ukraine to ease criticism amid peace talks

HQ

The White House is increasing pressure on Ukraine to moderate its rhetoric and swiftly approve a minerals deal promoted by United States President Donald Trump, as efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue.

In a recent interview with Fox News, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz emphasized that Ukraine must temper its criticism and acknowledge the extensive support it has received from the United States. His remarks follow a heated exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where both leaders questioned each other's credibility.

While European leaders and Ukraine express frustration over being excluded from early peace discussions, the White House insists that its approach—engaging each side separately—will ultimately lead to progress. For now, it remains to be seen whether Ukraine will adjust its stance or risk further strain with its key ally.