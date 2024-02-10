Mike Tyson will play himself in an upcoming superhero movie called Bunny-Man

HQ

Mike Tyson is set to add another film credit to his name, as it has be revealed that he will be playing himself in an upcoming superhero film called Bunny-Man.

According to Variety, the film features "a multimillionaire superhero who strikes against evil forces in anonymity wearing a rabbit mask. He is driven by the desire to avenge his sister." A synopsis provided by the outlet notes that sister dies by suicide after "suffering a violent act, images of which wound up on the internet."

Shot entirely within Turin, Bunny-Man will be filmed almost entirely on a virtual set. As of present, the rest of the cast and the project's director have yet to be confirmed.

As touched on before, this isn't Tyson's first role in a feature film. Over the years, Tyson has starred in a variety of blockbusters, including The Hangover, Rocky Balboa, and Black Flies.