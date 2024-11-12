Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: What time is it and where to watch the long-awaited boxing match in Europe

HQ

An unmissable boxing event will take place this Friday night (or better said, Saturday at dawn in Europe): Mike Tyson, former undisputed heavyweight world champion and one of the most ferocious fighters in boxing history (with an 88% knockout-to-win rate, having won 50 matches and only 6 losses), and Jake Paul, YouTuber turned boxer with an also excellent record: 10 wins, 7 by KO, and only 1 loss.

The Paul vs. Tyson event was announced by Netflix early this year, sparkling a huge anticipation, as it would be the first time in 19 years that Tyson enters the ring for a professional bout. Originally, the fight was supposed to be an exhibition bout, but was later approved by Texas' regulators to be a sanctioned, professional match.

Paul, aged 27, will fight against 58-year-old Tyson, the largest age gap ever recorded for a professional match. More than a fight, it feels like a generational clash.

When does the Paul vs. Tyson fight begin?

This match has been organized by Netflix, and will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After being postponed from July 2020 due to a ulcer Tyson suffered, it will take place Friday Nov 15 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT in the US.

What time is it in Europe? That would be 1 AM in the UK, 2 AM in CET, Central European Time, on Saturday November 16.

However, the Paul vs. Tyson fight will be the final fight of the event. There will be other fights before, including a rematch between Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for the women's super lightweight titles.

Thus, the Mike Tyson and Jack Paul fight probably won't start until 4 AM in UK time, 5 AM CET, Saturday night-dawn. Maybe later, however, it can't be known for sure unless you watch it live...

The event will ONLY be seen on Netflix worldwide, so make sure you have an active subscription before Friday. If you do, you can now watch all three episodes of the Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documentary series.