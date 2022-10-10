Mike Myers would love to make another Austin Powers

HQ

Last time we met Mike Myers British super agent and womaniser, Austin Powers was 2002 in the movie Austin Powers in Goldmember. Since then, we've heard several occasions that a fourth film might be in the making, but nothing has materialised, even though Myers himself says he would love to return as the character.

And clearly this wish is still very much alive. When he visited Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show late last week, Fallon straight up asked him if he would like to make another Austin Powers movie, and Myers responded that he "would love to do it". Still, Myers says he has nothing to confirm (or deny) regarding this, but at least we now know that it still might happen if mister Austin Powers himself gets to choose.