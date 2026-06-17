Mike Myers may have just confirmed Austin Powers 4

Mike Myers is bringing himself back to our screens in a big way. Not only is he returning to his ogre self as Shrek in the 5th instalment of DreamWorks' animated franchise, but he also might be dressing up in some groovy suits and putting in false teeth once more for Austin Powers.

Speaking to Trevor Noah as part of Noah's World Cup stream, Myers was asked whether Austin Powers 4 will ever happen. It sounds like a bit of a long shot, but instead of Myers jumping around the question, saying that we'll see, he just replied with a straight-up "yes."

Obviously, a one-word answer doesn't give many other details, but it'll be interesting to see how Austin Powers is brought back for a fourth instalment. Here's hoping it's not a classic passing-the-torch plot like we see in so many other restored classic film series. Myers has already brought back his character of Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers films for a new Verizon commercial, which you can check out below courtesy of DiscussingFilm: