Mike Morhaime creates new studios with seasoned Blizzard executives

In 2018, Mike Morhaime, the former CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, left the company that he built up and represented for almost 30 years. For his work he was honored with the Gamelab Honor Award in 2019, where we spoke with him about his life and also learned about the manager's plans for the future.

We bring this up because Morhaime is not leaving the gaming industry just yet. The manager just revealed that he set up a new organisation with two very promising development studios. This new company - Dreamhaven - funds two in-house teams called Moonshot Games and Secret Door respectively, and both bring together some of the most experienced developers who have previously worked at Blizzard Entertainment.

The executives of these two teams were previously responsible for Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, Starcraft II, Heroes of the Storm, and even Warcraft III, where they directed these games for many years. With such veteran developers and a focus on "trust", both in terms of internal work, but also in regards of the players, Morhaime wants developers at Dreamhaven to create games as they did at Blizzard - before the purchase of Activision.

