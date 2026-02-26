Mike Flanagan's The Mist movie won't just be a remake of the original

While it might not have been as beloved as director Frank Darabont's other Stephen King adaptations - at least not immediately - his work on The Mist has built up appreciation over time. The 2007 film is seen as one of King's best adaptations to date, with many fans believing the critics that didn't rate it back in the day got it wrong.

Nearly 20 years on, Warner Bros. confirmed that one of the biggest names in horror today Mike Flanagan was working on a remake of The Mist. Speaking on Bluesky, Flanagan confirmed that he's not just trying to redo the magic of Darabont original.

"I love Darabont's film, and there's zero point in remaking it. Which is why I'm going in a different direction," Flanagan explained on Bluesky. "This isn't a retread."

We're not sure what that different direction will be, but if this is still an adaptation of The Mist, it's going to have to involve mist, a group of survivors, and deadly monsters lurking within the titular weather phenomena. If that sounds like too much of a retread to you, then unfortunately Flanagan can't win. Otherwise, there's lots of space to go with this potential new version of the story.