Mike Flanagan updates us on his upcoming Exorcist reboot

Horror master Mike Flanagan has given us a lot of good stuff over the last few years on Netflix and he has for some time been rumoured to be linked to a reboot of The Exorcist. Now he has shared some thoughts on what he wants to do with the project and that it will be scarier than anything he has done before.

Flanagan tells The Hollywood Reporter the following:"This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honors what came before it but isn't built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I've ever made. I know expectations are high. No one's more intimidated than I am."

The film is rumoured to be released on 13 March 2026.