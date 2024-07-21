Mike Flanagan to executive produce Longlegs' production company's next horror flick

While many of you (in the UK and US) are likely still flocking to cinemas to be scared silly by Nicolas Cage's chilling serial killer in Oz Perkins' Longlegs, production company Neon is already turning its attention to the future by sharing bits of information about its next horror outing.

This will be a movie known as Shelby Oaks. It's directed by Chris Stuckmann and is about a woman's (Camille Sullivan) search to find her long-lost sister, which quickly spirals into a complete obsession when she discovers that her imaginary childhood demon may have been real.

Shelby Oaks will also be executive produced by Netflix horror guru Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher, etc.), and while we don't yet have a trailer to gawk at, we do have an image of the film, which you can see below.