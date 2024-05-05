Mike Flanagan is reported to be taking over as director of The Exorcist Deceiver

HQ

When Universal opened its wallet and coughed up $400 million for the rights to produce a trilogy of new Exorcist films, expectations were of course sky high.

David Gordon Green donned the captain's cap and hoped to recreate the success he achieved with his Halloween trilogy. However, that was not the case, and his first film in the planned trilogy was far from a sensation.

Critics as well as fans were disappointed in the film and after the premiere it became clear that Green would probably be replaced as director in the two planned sequels. Which now seems to have happened.

Rumour now has it that none other than Mike Flanagan has been offered the role of director of The Exorcist Deceiver. Flanagan is a name many probably recognise and who is responsible for a long line of brilliant films (and series) in the horror genre in recent years.

With titles like Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Hill House, there is suddenly a very good chance that The Exorcist Deceiver can become something very special. We at the editorial office certainly hope so.

