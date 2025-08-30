Mike Colter reportedly returning as Luke Cage in the MCU

Luke Cage was one of the less popular shows during Marvel's Netflix era, and the series ended abruptly when Disney reclaimed the rights to its roster of street-level heroes. Since then, several familiar faces have resurfaced in the MCU. Daredevil has already appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and will star in Daredevil: Born Again. The Punisher joined him in Born Again and is also set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well as in a standalone film. Jessica Jones is confirmed to return in season two of Born Again, though her future beyond that remains unclear.

This leaves two big question marks: Iron Fist, played by Finn Jones, and Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter. For a long time, their fate seemed sealed, with no clear path back into Marvel's cinematic universe. But now, there are new signs pointing toward a reunion. Earlier this year, both actors were spotted in New York during the filming of Born Again's second season. And according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Colter is set to reprise his role as Luke Cage.

If true, that would mean Marvel is inching closer to fully reuniting its original Netflix team inside the MCU — something fans have been hoping for ever since the rights shifted back to Disney. The Defenders may never have gotten the recognition they deserved on Netflix, but their second act in the MCU looks brighter than ever.

Would you like to see Colter return as Luke Cage?