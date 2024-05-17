Mike and Marcus face a racist alligator in Bad Boys: Ride or Die's final trailer

HQ

The Bad Boys are set to return to cinemas this June, when the fourth major film in the franchise debuts. Known as Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the movie will see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back as detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, and judging by the final trailer for the film, it's set to be an absolute blast.

Unlike former Bad Boys movies, this one will see Mike and Marcus on the other side of the law and being hunted down by corrupt cops that are suspected to have murdered the duo's former and now disgraced captain. Needless to say, this sees the pair wrapped up and facing off with all manner of scum and dangerous folk in an attempt to survive and prove the innocence of their late captain.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die arrives in cinemas on June 7, and you can see the new trailer below.