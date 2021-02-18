Miitopia is coming to the Nintendo Switch on May 21, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Even during its final years on the market, and with the Switch poised to be its replacement, the Nintendo 3DS still received some quality titles. In the few years before its demise, we got the likes of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon, Metroid: Samus Returns, and Miitopia.

The latter of the bunch is a quirky RPG that sees you embark on a quest with your Mii characters to put a stop to the evil Dark Lord. It may have been missed by quite a few Nintendo fans due to it releasing so late into the console's lifecycle, but fortunately, it's going to get another shot at the limelight.

During last night's Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Miitopia would be coming to the Switch on May 21. This is an exact port of the 2017 3DS original, but there will be a handful of additional features such as a brand new horse ally and "expanded customisation."

If you're interested in the game, be sure to head over to the eShop as pre-orders are open now.