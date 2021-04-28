Miitopia has just received a new demo on Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo Switch owners can now get an early taste of Miitopia as a new demo has just rolled out on the eShop. It's not clear what content the demo contains, but all progress made can be transferred over to the full version, if you decide to purchase it.

Revealing the demo on Twitter, Nintendo of America said: "A free demo for #Miitopia is available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download and begin your comedy-filled adventure to bring down the Dark Lord today! The demo even features save-data transfer with the full version!"

If you're unware, Miitopia is a fantasy RPG that sees your own customisable Mii star as the protagonist. The game originally released on the 3DS back in 2017, but it's now coming to the Switch with an extended selection of customisable items and a new obtained horse ally.