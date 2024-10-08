MIIEGO MiiBuds Active Go

It takes an brave company to stand up in a market clogged with established players that already seem to service their market to the letter and say, "no, no, we actually have something we want to say here". Shokz, JLab, Beats, Jabra, there's plenty to choose from when it comes to headsets and in-ears specifically designed for running or any other kind of active lifestyle, but Danish MIIEGO believes there's room for them, and they have a unique identity that sets them apart from these recognisable giants.

The product is called "MiiBuds Active Go" and at a price of €120, they directly match Shokz' OpenFit Air, another set of in-ears from, again, an established brand. So, just how good are MIIEGO's alternative? Do they stand a chance?

Let's not commit the sin of wasting more time than necessary; MIIEGO actually delivers a surprisingly well-rounded and functional product here, no doubt about it, and thanks to a new app and a surprising set of features, there's a lot to love.

The first thing MIIEGO nails here is not picking and choosing what specs they can offer for the price, leaving other critical aspects of the overall user experience to the inevitable successors that must also have a reason to exist. On the contrary, MiiBuds Active Go is a complex collection of functionalities even here in the first place. Sure, the case is gigantic to say the least, far bigger than Shokz and several times bigger than your average pair of AirPods. Does it matter that much when you use them exclusively for sporting activities? No, probably not, and MIIEGO promises up to 100 hours of use between the individual charges in each device and the battery in the case, so I think the size is certainly empowered.

This is an ad:

But there is more good news. Inside the case, there's a small LCD display next to each device that gives you the battery in each device as a percentage. It's a brilliant addition, and it's actually crazy that no one else seems to have come up with this idea, apart from JBL who put a display on the outside. In addition, the case supports wireless charging, and either via the USB-C and USB-A ports on either side of the case, you can charge something completely different, such as a smartphone or a smartwatch, because the case itself is a power bank. *chef's kiss*.

Inside we find the two devices, which curiously are reversed so that the right device sits on the left side of the case. It's a small thing, no doubt, but it's a bit odd, even if it's because the design requires them to be inverted. Nor do I particularly like it when manufacturers place their tacky taglines on the products, and here it says "Ready, set, MIIEGO" inside the case. No, thank you.

But beyond that, these devices offer a lighter classic construction with a soft rubber frame that hugs the ear slightly, which means that despite the weight of such a device, they feel much lighter because the weight is distributed better. They have IPX7 certification, which pales next to Shokz' IP54, which also means they're not certified against dust, gravel and sand - that sort of thing. Does that mean anything? No, I wouldn't really think so, so MIIEGO is making the right sacrifice here. However, they ditch Shokz' "bone conduction" in favour of a foam tip that goes into the ears and stays there. Yes, "foam", not "silicone", and it makes them look and feel like a pair of Sony WF1000-XM5s in the best possible way. Sure, they hold on to earwax in a different way and get clammy much faster and are harder to clean, but comfort and fit are much better as a result.

This is an ad:

The sound quality is surprisingly solid too, thanks in part to the conventional tips. There's Bluetooth 5.4 and some more serious codecs are supported in the form of AAC and SBC, but the bottom line is that they sound pretty decent. You don't get the warm signature of headsets that are directly designed to provide a different audio experience, but at €120, and with a focus that's largely elsewhere, it's pretty impressive. Oh, and there are microphones on both sides and they sound fine.

The only real complaint is the button on the side, which can be set up via the app to control key functions. The button is slightly tight in the cover, which means it takes more willpower to activate it with your finger, and yes, that means you have to push it further into the ear canal every time you need to activate a function. I personally prefer a squeezable stem, like on a set of OnePlus Buds Pro or a touch surface (though that's not a great solution either).

But holy cow, MIIEGO has come close, and this is a victory in both function and versatility. Are they better than a pair of Shokz OpenFit Air? No, it's hard to say, but they're probably just as good. And there's no higher praise to be had than that. Well done!