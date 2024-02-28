Miguel O'Hara was always meant to be hot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

HQ

While Miguel O'Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 might have been one of the major villains in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a lot of people couldn't help but find him extremely attractive. Apparently, that was by design.

In an interview with DiscussingFilm, the movie's director Justin K Thompson spoke about the design philosophy that went into Miguel O'Hara. "We set out with the goal of making Miguel O'Hara a star. I like to say sometimes that I set out to make him the biggest thirst trap in animation that had ever existed," he said.

"He needed to be the alpha. If Peter B. Parker was like the ultimate beta...We wanted Miguel to be super tall with the tightest abs, tightest buns, and this gorgeous face with eyes that pierce right into your soul. Miguel was never going to be presented as an alternative. We wanted him to be the guy who is going to come in and lead all these other Peter Parkers in the Spider Society who can't pay their rent on time. We wanted him to embody the most Alpha position. I knew that he was going to be appreciated by certain fans. Although I had no idea it would be as big as it was, Miguel's character design was always intentional."

Thompson said that the internet's response was still surprising and overwhelming even with the design that they'd made enticing people to think... a certain way about Miguel.

