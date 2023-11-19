Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Migration's latest trailer takes us out of the woods and welcomes us to New York

Illumination's next movie debuts from this December.

HQ

Despite giving us one of the highest-grossing films of all-time earlier this year, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, production company and animation titan Illumination has yet another film in store for fans later this year.

Known as Migration, the film follows a family of ducks as they look to migrate to the Caribbean, but ultimately find themselves stuck and causing trouble in New York City. The movie stars Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, among others, and is set to make its debut in cinemas from this December, depending on region.

That's right, the film has a rather unusual release schedule, and will be premiering in different countries on various days in December, all before making its way to Brazil, Japan, Poland, Argentina, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Israel between January and April 2024, with the UK and Ireland even getting their premiere on February 2, 2024. You can see the movie's full release schedule thanks to IMDb here.

With Migration potentially debuting in your region in the coming weeks, check out the latest trailer for the film below.

HQ
Migration

