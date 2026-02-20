Midsummer Studios is shutting down

HQ

Midsummer Studios - the developer founded by former developers who worked on the Civilization series, Xcom games, and The Sims - is shutting down. After having been founded just two years ago in 2024, the announcement came as quite the shock as co-founder and creative director Jake Solomon revealed it over on social media.

"We built a studio, we made a game, and I'm really proud of both. Before we close the doors at Midsummer Studios I'd like to share a glimpse of Burbank, the game we poured our hearts into," Solomon writes. He explains the game as a life-sim meets The Truman Show. The game was called Burbank, and you can check out some pre-alpha footage Solomon shared in the announcement post below.

"What you're about to see is definitely pre-alpha. But this game was a dream of mine, our team made it come true, so watch and dream with us," Solomon explained. This comes as the second studio closure in recent days, as yesterday we reported the bombshell that Sony was ridding itself of Bluepoint Games.