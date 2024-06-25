Midnight Society splits with Dr Disrespect following further troubling allegations

A few years ago, the world of livestreaming was rocked when Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm found himself in hot water for a situation that was never really explained or brought into the public eye. The streamer had his relationship with Twitch completely terminated and he disappeared for several months, leading many to believe he was wrapped up in something serious. But then he returned and everything went back to normal.

However, a few days ago, former Twitch employee Cody Conners posted on X referring to the incident, likely due to an NDA he had with Twitch expiring allowing him to finally break silence on the matter. In the post, Conners alleged that a certain high-profile streamer was caught using Twitch's now-defunct Whispers system to engage in sexually explicit messages with a minor, including attempting to arrange a meet-up with said minor at a coming TwitchCon.

While Conners never mentioned Dr Disrespect's name, it didn't take long for people to realise this post was in reference to said streamer, and since then he has been in hot water again.

Dr Disrespect has taken to X himself to add that "I didn't do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

However this will seemingly not be the case, as now the developer that Dr Disrespect co-founded, Midnight Society, has decided to terminate their relationship with the streamer, saying, "We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act.

"For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately."

Dr Disrespect has since hosted a stream where before ending he noted that he was "fatigued" and burnt out on social media, and that he believes it may be "time to drive into the sunset".

As for whether a proper investigation will be launched into these allegations remains to be seen.