Midnight Mass creator wants to make a Star Wars horror movie

Mike Flanagan has got three fairly big hit shows in a row on Netflix with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. All of them being horror series and this is clearly something he wants to do more of, but a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.

This is what he recently tweeted:

"Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking "I'd really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe...""

The actor Rahul Kohli has starred in two on the horror shows mentioned above, and is known to love video games and nerdy things, and he quickly replied "Ohhhhhhh you've been reading my diary", indicating that he really wouldn't mind it at all, while including the image below.

If Disney would ever allow a true Star Wars horror movie is uncertain, but it does really sound like an awesome idea, or what do you think?