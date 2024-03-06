Midnight Ghost Hunt launches on the 21st of March

HQ

Midnight Ghost Hunt is celebrating the reveal of its 1.0 launch date. The game will be fully available for PC players on the 21st of March as it flies out of a long period spent in early access.

The 4v4 hide-and-seek game sees players take on the role of ghosts or hunters. The former possess objects to hide, while the latter use a collection of guns and gadgets in order to take down the ghosts before midnight strikes.

Once your time runs out, the ghosts will become much more powerful and you'll have a serious job on your hands to take them out as hunters. Check out the launch trailer below, where we see ghosts attending a sort of group therapy session discussing how they died.