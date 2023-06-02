Midnight Ghost Hunt is the latest game to be given away for free on the Epic Games Store

HQ

The Epic Games Store has revealed the latest title it is giving away for free as part of the digital platform's MEGA Sale event, and that game is Midnight Ghost Hunt.

While it may not have the legacy of Fallout: New Vegas, Midnight Ghost Hunt still looks like a fun multiplayer game. It's a twist on Prop Hunt, in a sense, as players either take on the role of a ghost, where they have to disguise themselves inside objects around the map, or they can play as one of the hunters, who have to bring the ghosts down before midnight.

When the clock strikes midnight, all hell breaks loose as the ghosts become super powerful. The hunters can still win here, but they've got the fight of their life on their hands. Midnight Ghost Hunt is still in early access at the time of writing, but as it's free, it may be worth giving a go. Get it here.