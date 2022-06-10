Midnight Fight Express offers brutal brawls

HQ

There has been a couple of really well made games developed by a single person during the last couple of years, which really is impossible to tell by looking at them. Midnight Fight Express seems to be one of those and is being developed by Jakob Dzwinel himself.

Here we get to beat up a crime syndicate to prevent them from taking over a futuristic city, in what seems to be a love letter to one man armies or the 80s. During the Summer Game Fest, it was revealed that it will be released on August 23 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. To make things even better, it is also included with Xbox Game Pass.

Check out a brand new trailer below.