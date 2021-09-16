Midnight Black headset announced for PlayStation

HQ

If you bought a Midnight Black PlayStation 5 controller and feel like you need a matching headset, Sony has got you covered. They have now announced a Midnight Black coloured version of the popular Pulse 3D wireless headset, which is set to launch on October 22 for $100.

The Pulse 3D headset got even better today, by the way, as Sony has now improved the equalizer control feature in the second major update for the console. To see the Midnight Black version of the headset out - just watch the video below.