Mid-Season Invitational 2026: LEC's hopes dashed as Lyon knocks out G2 Esports

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Well, that does it for the LEC's hopes in the Mid-Season Invitational tournament in South Korea. The Lower Bracket Round 3 match has just come to a close and it has seen Lyon dispatch G2 Esports in a rather convincing manner, with a 3-0 result going in favour of the LCS organisation.

This result means that there are now only two games left at MSI 2026, with the Lower Bracket Final to be played tomorrow, July 11, between Hanwha Life and Lyon, the former securing a place after losing the Upper Bracket Final to Bilibili Gaming yesterday.

After this match, the winner will advance to the Grand Finals to face Bilibili Gaming on Sunday, July 14, where the victor will secure a Worlds 2026 spot and also walk away with $500,000 in prize money.

With this all being said, you can see the fixtures for the days ahead below.

Lower Bracket Final - July 11 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Hanwha Life vs. Lyon



Grand Final - July 12 at 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST



Bilibili Gaming vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final



Who do you think will go the distance?