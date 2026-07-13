Mid-Season Invitational 2026: Hanwha Life takes revenge against Bilibili Gaming to claim trophy

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While the majority of slots for Worlds are handed out during the respective regional Summer Seasons for competitive League of Legends, there are odd slots on offer during the major international tournaments including Mid-Season Invitational. To this end, now that MSI 2026 has wrapped up, we know the team who has secured an early Worlds 2026 ticket, with this going to the Korean squad of Hanwha Life.

Despite being put at threat of elimination by losing the Upper Bracket Final to Bilibili Gaming, Hanwha Life did not crumble and proceeded to knock out Lyon in the Lower Bracket Final to set up a rematch with Bilibili Gaming in the Grand Final.

Here, Hanwha Life took revenge against the Chinese team and ended up winning the Grand Final in a tight 3-2 manner, which means the Korean team will be heading home with $500,000 in prize money, but has also secured its involvement in Worlds 2026 regardless of what happens in the coming LCK Summer Season. Likewise, this means there will be four LCK teams at Worlds, as the already distributed slots remain in place, with the Chinese LPL also getting a fourth slot for finishing as a runner-up at MSI (this does not go to Bilibili Gaming, however).