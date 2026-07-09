Mid-Season Invitational 2026: Bilibili Gaming defeats Hanwha Life to claim first Grand Final spot

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As we touched on yesterday, there are only a handful of games remaining in the 2026 Mid-Season Invitational. The League of Legends tournament that's currently underway in South Korea will come to an end this weekend, and with this being the case, the Upper Bracket Final has just concluded, meaning we know the first team to punch a Grand Final ticket.

After dispatching Hanwha Life in a 3-1 manner, Bilibili Gaming has progressed to the Grand Final where it now awaits an opponent to be decided through the Lower Bracket Final.

As for Hanwha Life, the team remains alive as it has now used its second-chance, meaning if it loses in the Lower Bracket Final it will be eliminated for good. In terms of who Hanwha Life will play in this match, it will be determined tomorrow after the Lower Bracket Round 3 wraps up.

The fixtures and times for the days ahead look as follows.

MSI Lower Bracket Round 3 - 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST on July 10



G2 Esports vs. Lyon



MSI Lower Bracket Final - 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST on July 11



Hanwha Life vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Round 3



MSI Grand Final - 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST on July 12