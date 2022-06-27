Microtransactions seem to be on their way to Halo: The Master Chief Collection

HQ

343 Industries is internally testing the idea of purchasable Spartan Points in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The idea stems from the formerly used Season Points, which were tied to the seasonal updates that the game used and no longer does due to the decision to move away from seasons themselves.

Noted in a recent Halo Waypoint blog, Spartan Points will be ways for players to earn cosmetics that were previously tied to Season Points, and will be earned by either completing challenges in-game, or rather by straight purchasing them with real money.

"For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points."

343 Industries follows up on this statement by affirming a few times that this will be an "optional, additive alternative" for players who "want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind". As for how this will be handled in-game, and the price that Spartan Points will retail at, remains a mystery still, as 343 simply signs off by saying that more information on this feature will come in the future.