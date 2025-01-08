Microsoft's upcoming handheld Xbox console will merge Xbox and Windows for a seamless gaming experience

HQ

Microsoft is gearing up to introduce a handheld Xbox console, one that aims to combine the achievements of the best handheld consoles seen to date, but within a unique Windows-powered ecosystem. Jason Ronald, Microsoft's Vice President of Next-Gen Xbox, shed light on the project in a recent interview with The Verge, revealing that the goal is to deliver a device that unifies the strengths of Xbox and Windows, making gaming more accessible and intuitive.

This new console, which is expected to launch around 2026 or 2027 alongside a new generation of Xbox hardware, will feature the rich legacy of Xbox while integrating the gaming innovations of Windows. According to Ronald, the goal is to refine the Xbox and Windows experience, simplifying it for new players while enhancing the gaming environment for developers. This move aligns with Microsoft's vision of making Windows the go-to platform for gaming across all devices.

Do you think a handheld Xbox console will be the game-changer Microsoft hopes for?