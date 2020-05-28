Microsoft's official page for Xbox Series X is now live

Dansk
Microsoft's next-gen console is called the Xbox Series X, and we are probably in for some kind of big official reveal in the very near future. This is because Microsoft has officially created the product page for Xbox Series X. You can't make a pre-order just yet, but you will be able to once we draw closer to release.
Xbox Series X is expected to release later this year, but we don't yet know the price tag.
