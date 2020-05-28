Cookies

Microsoft's official page for Xbox Series X is now live

Microsoft's next-generation console Xbox Series X's product page is officially live on Microsoft's website.

Microsoft's next-gen console is called the Xbox Series X, and we are probably in for some kind of big official reveal in the very near future. This is because Microsoft has officially created the product page for Xbox Series X. You can't make a pre-order just yet, but you will be able to once we draw closer to release.

Xbox Series X is expected to release later this year, but we don't yet know the price tag.

