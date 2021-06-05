LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Maneater on Switch
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Microsoft's new Halo Infinite art has been released

Halo Infinite is going to be shown off further at Microsoft's E3 conference on June 13.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

When Microsoft recently revealed the time and date for their upcoming E3 press conference (Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase starts at 19:00 on June 13), they had a new piece of art to go with it, which seemed to imply that Starfield will be a part of the event while also showing off new stuff from Halo Infinite.

Now the acknowledged German Xbox insider Klobrille has received the full Halo Infinite image, and shares it on Twitter. We assume it is related to the stand-alone multiplayer of the game, which is going to be released as a free-to-play title at some point this year. Perhaps an indication of a beta announcement?

You can check it out below.

Halo Infinite

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy