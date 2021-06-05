Microsoft's new Halo Infinite art has been released

You're watching Advertisements

When Microsoft recently revealed the time and date for their upcoming E3 press conference (Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase starts at 19:00 on June 13), they had a new piece of art to go with it, which seemed to imply that Starfield will be a part of the event while also showing off new stuff from Halo Infinite.

Now the acknowledged German Xbox insider Klobrille has received the full Halo Infinite image, and shares it on Twitter. We assume it is related to the stand-alone multiplayer of the game, which is going to be released as a free-to-play title at some point this year. Perhaps an indication of a beta announcement?

You can check it out below.