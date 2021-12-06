Microsoft's ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest event will offer 35 playable demos

HQ

As part of this year's Game Awards, Microsoft will be offering players the chance to check out 35 demos of upcoming indies on Xbox One and Xbox Series. These demos will be active December 7 - 21, and the complete list of titles will be announced closer to The Game Awards on December 7.

Some of the games we do know are coming are Loot River, a curious mix between Dark Souls and Tetris, and The Tale of Bistun, an action-adventure title that takes influence from the 12th-century poem "Khosrow and Shirin. Also included is Blacktail, which has been described as "a retelling of Baba Yaga's origin story set in surreal, grim Slavic folklore."

In a blog post, Microsoft has reminded fans that these demos won't represent the final product, and feedback is appreciated to help further development.