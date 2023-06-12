Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft's goal is to release four big first-party titles each year

The Xbox team seems to be confident that their uphill struggle with game releases has now ended.

While 2021 was really good for Xbox gamers, 2022 was really poor, and 2023 hasn't been all that great either so far with lackluster releases and delayed games (both Starfield and Forza Motorsport were supposed to be launched before June 30 - which isn't going to happen).

Fortunately, this seems to be about to change, if tonight's Xbox Games Showcase is anything to go by. And during an Xbox panel after the actual event, the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty shared more insight in the Xbox team's strategy going forward and said plans are to release four big first-party titles each year as he thinks they have now "turned the corner" when it comes to launching games.

According to the Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, Booty also seems to have implied that there are still games coming 2024 that haven't been revealed yet.

