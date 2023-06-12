Microsoft's goal is to release four big first-party titles each year

HQ

While 2021 was really good for Xbox gamers, 2022 was really poor, and 2023 hasn't been all that great either so far with lackluster releases and delayed games (both Starfield and Forza Motorsport were supposed to be launched before June 30 - which isn't going to happen).

Fortunately, this seems to be about to change, if tonight's Xbox Games Showcase is anything to go by. And during an Xbox panel after the actual event, the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty shared more insight in the Xbox team's strategy going forward and said plans are to release four big first-party titles each year as he thinks they have now "turned the corner" when it comes to launching games.

According to the Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, Booty also seems to have implied that there are still games coming 2024 that haven't been revealed yet.