Microsoft's gaming boss reveals the four franchises fans most to see revived

Next year looks set to be a great one for Xbox fans, as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary and games are expected to be released in all of their major series: Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day, and a Halo developed using Unreal Engine (possibly a remake of Combat Evolved).

But... that's not the only thing fans are hoping for, of course, and as the boss of Microsoft's entire gaming division, Phil Spencer often hears about which classic titles people wish would return. In a Tokyo Game Show interview with IGN Japan (transcribed by Pure Xbox), he reveals the four titles that are most in demand:

"In terms of requests, they're really all over... there's love of the FASA catalogue when I think about Crimson Skies and MechAssault - people love those games, like from old old school.

I'd like to add [...] sitting here, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon; games from our history which I do hear a lot about [...] those are also two just, being at TGS, it would be stupid of me not to mention those."

We haven't seen Crimson Skies and MechAssault on Xbox since the very first console was launched, while Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon were released early on Xbox 360 without ever getting any sequels released by Microsoft. All of them are considered really good games for their time, and we totally get why people are asking for these specific ones.

It's worth noting that Spencer made it clear that this is a "dangerous question" because many tend to interpret the answers as meaning that something might be in the works. There is nothing to suggest that this is the case, and it's seemingly just an honest answer with no ulterior motives.

...but then again - surely we're not the only ones hoping for remasters, remakes, or sequels (beggars can't be choosers) to all of these titles?