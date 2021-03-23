Microsoft's Auto HDR-enhancement from Xbox Feature coming to PC

You're watching Advertisements

A really cool feature when playing games from previous Xbox generations on Xbox Series S/X, is the Auto HDR. It basically adds HDR to games that did not have it or were released before HDR existed.

Now Microsoft's Program Manager Hannah Fisher reveals in a DirectX Developer Blog that this has been released for PC as a preview program as well. She writes that it already supports more than thousands of games:

"When enabled on your HDR capable gaming PC, you will automatically get awesome HDR visuals on an additional 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games!"

If you want to try it out, just sign up for the Windows Insiders program over here. Hopefully it isn't too far off until it's officially released.