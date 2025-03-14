Microsoft's AI will help players make gaming a smoother ride

HQ

Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer has announced via Bluesky that they have plans to utilize their AI Copilot to assist gamers in the future. It will first be launched for mobiles, but seems to be on its way as a comprehensive service for every Xbox gamer.

The idea is that Copilot will make sure to remove any problems with gaming by providing relevant gaming tips, updating games you actually want to play, fixing settings you usually prefer (those who play with an inverted camera or want subtitles turned on can, for example, avoid changing this in each new title) and providing better search results.

Copilot will also act as an assistant while you play and can help if it notices that you are stuck, doing something in the wrong way, can't handle a boss, have missed important information, give a quick summary of what happened in games you have taken a break from or similar.

The service will first be released to those who are members of the Xbox Insiders program, but often it doesn't take more than a few months before it becomes available to everyone. However this seems to be a more extensive and groundbreaking feature, so we suspect there's a possibility we may have to wait a little longer than that.

If you want to know more about Copilot for Xbox, we recommend the Official Xbox Podcast, which has an interesting deep dive with some thought-provoking ideas, as well as the summary on Xbox Wire.