Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal has been approved in China

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has unconditionally approved Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As the Xbox owner confirmed, this now makes 37 countries that have supported the deal.

It seemed a spanner was thrown in the works late last month when the UK CMA blocked the deal. However, considering the support the acquisition has since got from the EU, China, and other countries, we could soon see the UK's Competition and Markets Authority take a slight change in its stance.

The body is holding firm right now, though, meaning Microsoft may have a legal battle ahead of it before it can acquire the Call of Duty publisher. Stay tuned for more updates as this situation develops.