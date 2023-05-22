Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal has been approved in China

This now makes 37 countries that have approved the acquisition.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has unconditionally approved Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As the Xbox owner confirmed, this now makes 37 countries that have supported the deal.

It seemed a spanner was thrown in the works late last month when the UK CMA blocked the deal. However, considering the support the acquisition has since got from the EU, China, and other countries, we could soon see the UK's Competition and Markets Authority take a slight change in its stance.

The body is holding firm right now, though, meaning Microsoft may have a legal battle ahead of it before it can acquire the Call of Duty publisher. Stay tuned for more updates as this situation develops.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal has been approved in China


Loading next content