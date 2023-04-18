Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard approved in South Africa

HQ

It is getting down to crunch time for regulatory bodies around the world to make up their mind about Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

While we're expecting the UK, EU, and US to all make firm decisions in the coming few weeks, South Africa's Competition Commission has released a report to announce that it approves the deal.

In the document, we are told that the Commission "found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in significant foreclosure concerns as the parties do not have the ability and incentive to foreclose competing game distributors, particularly Sony (Playstation) and Nintendo (Switch). Furthermore, the merging parties have made undertakings to continue supplying Call of Duty games to other console manufacturers."

The report also sounds off with: "the Commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets. The Commission further found that the proposed transaction does not raise any substantial public interest concerns."

So that's another region that is ok with Microsoft blowing a fortune to acquire the games giant. Now all eyes are back on the UK, EU, and USA.