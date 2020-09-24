Microsoft: Xbox Series X runs quietly

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox One X could be noisy when things got heated in some games, while PlayStation 4 and especially PlayStation 4 Pro was outright loud, with the latter sounding like a chopper landing in the living room. So what about the next generation? Neither Microsoft nor Sony has previously said much about the volume, but we know more power needs more cooling and tends to be louder.

Now Microsoft has talked more about this on Xbox Wire, and claims they've built a console that runs both "quietly and efficiently":

"The team got lots of great feedback from the customers they shared the Xbox Series X prototypes with, so it was time to dive into the work of solving the technical challenges that came with it. Xbox Series X features the most powerful System on Chip (SoC) ever from Xbox, and creatively cooling that chip with a single axial fan is what unlocked the solution to the form. By splitting the motherboard in half and bolting each side to the central aluminum chassis, the team was able to pull a huge amount of air through the entire system at a low enough acoustic level to keep the console running quietly and efficiently."

Xbox Series X has a somewhat unique look for a console but is designed to quickly circulate the air through the entire system. While Microsoft provides no hard numbers on the sound, we do hope it is right as it did a fairly good job in this department current generation.