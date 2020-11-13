English
Microsoft: Xbox Series S added record numbers of new Xbox gamers at launch

The smaller, cheaper and occasionally faster Xbox drove launch sales higher than ever before.

There is no doubt that Xbox Series X is the better console of Microsoft duo, with Xbox Series S being the alternative. But not in every department. Series S is cheaper, load some games faster and also is smaller. We'd even argue that it looks better, but the others are fact and this is an opinion.

It is clearly aimed towards a casual and new audience, and judging by a new post on Xbox Wire, that seems to have worked at launch at least. Microsoft writes that Xbox Series S added "the highest percentage of new players for any Xbox console at launch". Unfortunately, we didn't get any solid numbers, but this does at least show that the gamble with two differently powered and priced next-gen consoles might have been a stroke of genius.

