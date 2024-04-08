Microsoft: "Xbox has quickly become the number one platform for Diablo 4 players"

HQ

About six months have passed since Microsoft finally bought Activision Blizzard almost two years after they initially announced their intention to do just that. Since then, we as gamers haven't noticed much of the acquisition, but late last month the first tangible proof suddenly arrived.

As we previously reported, Diablo IV was released to Microsoft's subscription service on March 28, ushering in a new era for Game Pass featuring Activision Blizzard games. And apparently this was highly anticipated, because after just one week, Xbox consoles are suddenly the biggest format for the game. This is revealed in an internal letter from Xbox boss Sarah Bond, in which she writes:

"We are integrating Activision Blizzard King titles into our services. We launched Diablo 4 into Game Pass, and Xbox has quickly become the number one platform for Diablo 4 players."

Though no one thought otherwise, the wording also indicates that there are significantly more Activision Blizzard titles coming to the service, but which ones and when they will arrive (and whether that includes this year's Call of Duty on day one) remains to be seen.

Thanks Windows Central