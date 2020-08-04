Microsoft: "Xbox Game Pass hasn't changed its name"

You're watching Advertisements

There's no change to the Xbox Game Pass name. Yesterday we reported on a small rebrand, but today Microsoft published an update explaining that the subscription service for Xbox consoles and Windows PC hasn't changed its name to simply "Game Pass", but rather the term "Xbox" has been replaced on the logo.

A necessary clarification, since many - including us - imagined that the elimination of the "Xbox" from the Game Pass name hinted at possible plans for expansion. That doesn't seem to be the case, however.