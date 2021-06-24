Microsoft would like to do another Killer Instinct

The Killer Instinct reboot was one of the best games at the Xbox One launch, and a surprisingly good fighting game no matter how you look at it. But after three really well made seasons and several updates, the support finally stopped. And since then we haven't heard anything about the game.

In a recent interview with the Xbox boss Phil Spencer in the latest episode of the Dropped Frames podcast, he does reveal that Killer Instinct is one of the games Microsoft would love to revisit and that there has been talks about this:

"There are so many good games in our catalogue that we'd love to visit. The response when we redid KI at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic. I will just say, [Xbox Game Studios head] Matt [Booty] and I have discussed KI many times and where we would like to go with it and it's not out of our minds that—it might be out of our minds—but it's in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with KI.

It's about finding the right team and the right opportunity, but it is not due to any kind of lack of desire on our part that we're not doing more with KI because we love the franchise and the community response."

The developer Iron Galaxy Studios recently said that they would consider making a sequel if there was an opportunity, so let's keep our fingers crossed that Microsoft starts by asking them about it.