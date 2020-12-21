Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

Microsoft would like to do a family plan for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox boss Phil Spencer weighed in on the concept.

Microsoft has a feature called Home Console for Xbox which allows sharing of games and Xbox Game Pass. But, as Xbox Game Pass is coming to more and more formats, and it also getting fairly common for families to have more than one Xbox at home, it can be a hassle to use it when many people want to play at once.

During the weekend, a gamer asked the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer about this and suggested that they should launch something that works like a family account for Spotify and Apple Music. This was his response:

"It's something we'd like to do. There is Home console feature for one console household but for multiple family members with consoles a family plan would help. Really appreciate the feedback."

Does this sound like a good idea to you?

