Microsoft working on "AAA open-world title" with secret developer

One of the divisions under Xbox Games Studios is called Xbox Game Studios Publishing. This is its publishing arm, working on first-party games made by external studios like Ori and the Blind Forest, Sunset Overdrive, and Tell Me Why.

Now the very well-known Xbox insider Klobrille has noticed an interesting thing on the LinkedIn profile of Dave Mongan, Narrative Director at Xbox Game Studios Publishing team, as he writes that he's been working on a "AAA open-world title yet to be announced." This part was removed when Klobrille published it, but proof had already been saved.

This could of course be an existing IP, but there's a chance that it is a new project entirely. Some reasonable guesses of studios that could in theory make a AAA game with Microsoft are Asobo, Avalanche, Bungie, Crytek, and Techland.

With Halo Infinite removed from the Xbox Series S/X launch line-up, it does feel somewhat empty, and it is good to know games are coming. Both from studios owned by Microsoft and even more games from partners published via Xbox Game Studios Publishing.